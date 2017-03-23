News briefs

Government to increase tuition fees

The provincial government has announced its intention to raise tuition fees by five per cent (plus inflation) with Bill 31. The same bill will remove restrictions on ancillary fees like labs, which may mean increases in those areas as well. Tuition fees for international students currently have no regulations, so this bill will directly affect domestic students. The UWSA has released a statement urging students to reach out to their government officials with their concerns.

Earth Night at the Good Will

ArtsJunktion mb is hosting a Burlesque Masquerade party at The Good Will Social Club (625 Portage Ave.) on Saturday, April 22 at 10 p.m. The night features burlesque performances, DJs and dancing, and guests are encouraged to dress up in costumes. Proceeds go to ArtsJunktion, a local non-profit that repurposes waste headed for the landfill for crafts and community use.

Trivia night fundraiser

The History Students’ Association is hosting a trivia night fundraiser on Thursday, March 30 at Garbonzo’s in the AnX. Guests can play in teams for $5 per person. Tickets include a slice of pizza. All funds raised go to the History Students’ Association. Email uw.historystudents@gmail.com for more information.

New master’s degree offered

The University of Winnipeg (U of W) will offer a master’s degree in criminal justice for the 2018-19 school year. Once established, the two-year program will accommodate 25 students who can study part- or full-time. Undergraduate criminal justice is a popular major at the U of W, with 630 students currently enrolled, and this program will serve as a connection for those looking to earn a PhD in criminal justice and other related fields.

Women’s centre looks to community

The West Central Women’s Resource Centre is asking the community for support following a significant flood earlier this year. The women’s centre is a non-profit that serves clients in the west-central area of the city. Insurance has covered some of the costs of repair, but another $10,000 is needed to get the space up and running again. Visit wcwrc.ca/reopen to donate.

The lost history of hockey

Learn more about the history of hockey at the University of Winnipeg in a film screening of Iced, a documentary that looks at the growth of hockey, past and present. The film takes viewers back to 1898, when hockey was first played in Manitoba, through to the Wesmen teams of the early 2000s. Interviews with players, coaches and experts will be featured. The screening takes place March 24 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Eckhardt Gramatté Hall.