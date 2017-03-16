News briefs

Community input

The City of Winnipeg is calling for the community’s input on redevelopment at Valour Community Centre - Orioles site (448 Burnell St.) on Tuesday, March 21 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The centre is one of Winnipeg’s oldest recreation facilities and has had a number of upgrades in recent years. This project will look at improving the front entrance area of the site to make it more inviting.

Manitobans are pro pot

A recent poll found that 59 per cent of Manitobans are in favour of legalizing marijuana, the most out of any other province. Nationally, 63 per cent of Canadians support a marijuana-specific tax, 59 per cent believe that legalization would increase marijuana use by minors, 67 per cent believe legalization would result in more people driving under the influence, and 17 per cent of non-users say they would consider consuming marijuana if legal.

On shore lunch

Gallery 1C03 is hosting an artist talk by Lisa Myers on Friday, March 24 in 1L08 at 11:30 a.m. Myers is currently working on a project titled Shore Lunch, which combines the artist’s memories of enjoying nature with her mother and her interest in how society interacts with and uses elements of wilderness for sustenance. Learn more at the free event.

Human rights film festival

The MARL (Manitoba Association for Rights and Liberties) Human Rights Film Festival takes place at University of Winnipeg's (U of W) Eckhardt Grammatté Hall on Saturday, April 1 at 2 p.m. The inclusive event corresponds with the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, which is on March 21. Drama, art house, animation and documentary films can be viewed by donation.

Giving some with a click

A new app is making donating to small charities a no-brainer. Givesome (givesome.com) is a “platform that curates and aggregates charities and presents users with a selection of small-scale projects that they can donate to,” according to media and content strategist and U of W alum Nicholas Taylor. Several Winnipeg charities, including Winnipeg Harvest and Habitat for Humanity, have already partnered with the project.

Fools + Horses at the Forks

A favourite downtown coffee shop is setting up a second location at The Forks. Fools + Horses hopes to open in The Forks Market in summer 2017 to provide visitors with a new choice for beverages. The kiosk will be located opposite to The Common and will serve Pilot coffee and Bronuts donuts. Construction has begun on the project.