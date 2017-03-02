News Briefs

Major flooding expected

The City of Winnipeg has released their first flood bulletin, which states that the Red River area is expected to have major flooding. Later this spring, the river is predicted to be between 18.5 feet and 22 feet. As of Feb. 28, the river was measured at 7.7 feet. Risks include basement flooding and reduced sewer capacity.

River trail closed for good

The Red River Mutual Trail is closed for good following an advisory from the province stating that being on the ice is no longer safe for the year. At 33 days, this year’s trail was the shortest run since 2008, which saw a total of 44 days of ice time. The trail totalled 5.2 km and saw 20 warming huts, 300 recycled Christmas trees and over 5,000 meals served at RAW:almond.

Promises of less red tape

Mayor Brian Bowman’s State of the City address on Feb. 24 saw Bowman announcing steps to reduce red tape and improve the permitting process. He spoke in favour of ride-sharing service Uber, stating his intention to work with the province to see the service available in Winnipeg.

Gender creativity

The Rainbow Resource Centre is hosting a gender creativity celebration on Saturday, March 4 from 1 to 4 p.m. The free event is open to all families that include a person who identifies as non-binary or transgender and includes food, activities for kids, games and networking. The event is meant to celebrate all genders in our communities.

Parking ban lifted

As of Feb. 28, the City of Winnipeg lifted the annual snow route parking ban. The ban prohibited parking throughout the winter season between 2 and 7 a.m., indicated by snow route signs. There are currently no other bans in place, however, heavy snowfall may see bans reinstated. To find out what’s happening in your area, visit knowyourzone.winnipeg.ca.

Women’s Day event

The Institute for International Women’s Rights – Manitoba is hosting Sisters Walking Together for Change, an event meant to spotlight the struggles of women locally and globally. The free event takes place on Friday, March 10 at Knox United Church (400 Edmonton St.), and doors open at 6:30 p.m.. The night features guest speakers and monologues.