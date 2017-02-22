news briefs

UWSA election

Voting for this year’s UWSA election takes place March 6, 7 and 8. Campaigning will begin on Feb. 27 with speeches on Feb. 27 and March 1. Candidates for president this year include David Fanhbulleh, Laura Garinger, Sadie-Phoenix Lavoie and James Nellis. For a full list of candidates and more information, visit the uwsa.ca.

Film on flooding

Local resident Kevin Roy will show his documentary on flooding in Manitoba on March 30 at The Good Will Social Club. The film, The Mighty River, uses footage from Winnipeg floods in the '50s, and Roy is taking the project on tour to raise and donate money to the Canadian Red Cross.

In the greenhouse

Throughout March, an artlab and sewing circle group will meet on the fifth floor of the University of Winnipeg (U of W) library to work on projects with the theme of reconciliation. The events are open to all for participation, no experience necessary. Projects will be embroidery-based. The first is on March 8, and the second on March 14. Both are from 2 to 4 p.m.

Feb. 25 the coldest night

Winnipeg’s annual Coldest Night of the Year event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 25. Sign up as an individual in a group of any size to walk a two-, five- or 10-kilometre route to raise money in support of RaY (Resource Assistance for Youth, Inc.). The cost is $25 to register unless participants can raise $150. For more info, visit canada.cnoy.org.

Thinking about retirement

A recent survey by RBC shows that one in six Canadians aged 55 and older haven’t started saving for retirement. Many Canadians are looking at a three-decade long retirement, and the survey found that 34 per cent of respondents fear that their savings will not be enough. The same survey found that fear of being alone affected 15 per cent and loss of purpose after leaving work affected 13 per cent.

Counter-rally on March 4

The Fascist Free Treaty 1 group is holding a counter-rally to what they are calling an Islamophobic demonstration on Saturday, March 4 at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights. The event’s Facebook page states that the intention of the event is to rally against a growing tide of alt-right and white supremacist views. Almost 800 people have said they are interested.