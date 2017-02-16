NEWS briefs

Corny beer

University of Winnipeg (U of W) staff and students have been busy brewing up a new gluten-free beer. The mix is made with Manitoba-grown corn and hops. Dr. Paul Holloway, associate professor of biology, says that although many brands make gluten-free beer, they thought they could “do better.” He says the beer will be available commercially in a year or two.

Downtown Winnipeg Farmers Market

The market kicks off its 2017 season on Feb. 16 at Cityplace (333 St. Mary Ave.) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dozens of vendors will offer up items with the requirement that they “make it, bake it or grow it.” Local food and crafts will be available for purchase, and admission is free. The following market happens at Cityplace on Feb. 23.

Never Again screening

Head to the Berney Theatre (123 Doncaster St.) for a showing of Never Again: A Broken Promise, a documentary that looks at the experience of genocide victims. Professor Adam Mueller will give an introduction on genocide and human behaviour. Following the screening will be a discussion with movie participants. The event is free, and organizers are asking for non-perishable food donations. Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.

Pink Day is Feb. 22

The annual anti-bullying event is back in town on Feb. 22. Pink Day will connect schools from Manitoba and Nunavut to open the floor on bullying, cyber-bullying and ways to deal with and confront harassment. More than 200 schools have already registered to take part in the day, which connects schools via video chats.

Reproductive health week

Feb. 12 to 18 is National Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Week. The Rainbow Resource Centre is hosting an event for gay, bi, trans and other men who have sex with men on porn and masculinity. The free event is on Feb. 19. To attend please call 204-474-0212 ext. 203. As well, tune into CKUW 95.9 Feb. 23 for a consent-themed episode.

Metis student success

For the 2016-17 school year, 74 Metis students received Louis Riel bursaries to aid them in reaching their educational goals. On Feb. 20, the U of W is celebrating the success of its Metis students, such as Jacob Woodbeck, who will graduate this spring with an honours in psychology and major in criminal justice. He maintains a 4.1 GPA.