NEWS briefs

Tanya Tagaq to give lecture

Don’t miss the fourth installment of The Axworthy Distinguished Lecture Series, which will have Nunavut throat singer Tanya Tagaq presenting on the importance of arts for public life. The performer will also speak about Inuk and Indigenous artists and their contributions to justice and reconciliation. The presentation takes place on Friday, March 17 at 7 p.m. and is free for all. No tickets or reservations are necessary.

Housing supports essential for refugees

A University of Winnipeg (U of W) report finds that housing is integral to the short- and long-term success of refugees arriving to Canada. Dr. Carlos Colorado, Dr. Ray Silvius, U of W student Dylan Chyz-Lund, alum Emily Halldorson and community researcher Hani Ataan Al-Ubeady authored the report, titled What Does it Take to House a Syrian Refugee? Supporting Refugee Housing and Resettlement Beyond the Syrian Refugee Crisis.

Love your body

As part of the Eating Disorders Awareness Week (Feb. 1 to 7), Riddell Hall will have a ‘Love your body’ photo booth set up on Monday, Feb. 6 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Organizers are challenging participants to name what they love most about their bodies. On Wednesday, Feb. 8, come grab a self-care package in Duckworth from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., happening as part of the week’s events.

Helping with the cost of transit

The City of Winnipeg is working with UMSU (University of Manitoba Students' Union) and UWSA (University of Winnipeg Students' Association) to help students access transit. The U-Pass was introduced to full-time students this year at the cost of $130 per term. Universities will now receive 0.5 per cent in commission for issuing the passes, in addition to 50 per cent for implementation of the program.

Black History Month events

Check out the following events taking place for this year’s Black History Month: The annual luncheon is happening on Sunday, Feb. 5 at the Jamaican Culture Centre (1098 Winnipeg Ave.); Celebration of Music – Bob Marley is Friday, Feb. 19 at X-Cues (551 Sargent Ave.); Valentine’s Day dinner banquet on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Truth and Life Worship Centre (51 Richfield Ave.). For more info, call Rhonda at 204-509-7726.

Warming huts heating up

This year’s warming huts, to be located on the ice of the Red River Mutual Trail at The Forks, have been chosen. A total of six huts will be completed this week, and submissions include designers from Nova Scotia, Chicago and the Netherlands. Anish Kapoor, known for his Chicago piece Cloudgate, is currently constructing a hut made from Red River ice.