News Briefs

Osborne ball hockey

Get out and moving at the Village Winter Classic on Saturday, Jan. 28, happening at the junction of Stradbrook Avenue and Osborne Street. The day-long event will feature four-on-four games of ball hockey at three arenas, a hot chocolate stand, food and beer gardens. Live music will be performed throughout the day as well. Walk-up registration takes place on Friday, Jan. 27. For more info, visit osbornevillage.com.

On the clock

Time-management might be a student’s most important skill. To learn more about how to manage time effectively, check out the time management workshop offered by the Faculty of Graduate Studies in partnership with Mitacs on Feb. 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in 1C16A. The workshop is free for graduate students and will look at SMART goals, correcting procrastination and dealing with distractions. To register, visit step.mitacs.ca/en/workshops.

Have a Heart

This Valentine’s Day, show a little love for The Dream Factory. The organization grants wishes to children battling life-threatening diseases, and they are hosting their Have a Heart fundraiser on Sunday, Feb. 12 at the North Centennial Recreation and Leisure Facility (90 Sinclair St.) from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 or free for those under two. Activities include arts and crafts, treats, face painting and story time. Save your spot at trinityevents.bookings@gmail.com.

Get off the couch

This year, entry to all Canadian national parks is free — so why not get into some new outdoor activities? The Manitoba Outdoors Show is taking place at the Red River Exhibition Park from Feb. 10 to 12, and admission is only $10 for adults. The event features local and national vendors, hunting and fishing presentations and the chance to try out archery, kayaking and paddle boarding. Visit groupedge.ca/events/manitoba-outdoors-show for more.

Let’s Talk

Bell has chosen Monday, Jan. 25 for their national Let’s Talk event. The campaign is meant to bring awareness to mental health issues and create safe spaces for talking about those experiences. Bell will donate five cents for every text message that customers send on that day to mental health initiatives. To take part on campus, visit the second floor elevators from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.