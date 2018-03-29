News Briefs

Network outage overnight Thursday

The UWinnipeg community is advised that there will be a complete network outage on campus starting on Thursday, March 29 from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m. on Friday, March 30. The following services will be affected: phones, email, Webfiles, network file access to “O” and “M” drives, Nexus, wireless network access, internet, library systems, including the library’s proxy server and printing.

Before Two-Spirit

The lecture by the Sandy Riley Post-Doctoral Fellow Dr. Scott de Groot titled Before Two-Spirit: Gay Liberation and Indigenous LGBTQ Activism is on April 2 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in room 2B23 (Bryce Hall). Years before the term Two-Spirit was coined in Southern Manitoba, Indigenous LGBTQ activists across North America were exploring how their experiences, identities and histories exceeded the frameworks of settler colonialism.

Patio-smoking ban

Smoking on outdoor patios at restaurants and bars in Winnipeg will be banned starting April 1. The ban applies to all restaurants and bars where there is an outdoor patio that occupies a defined space and requires an occupancy permit. Smoking devices that allow the user to inhale tobacco, cannabis or any other substances are all included in the ban.

Campus sustainability recognition award

The Campus Sustainability Office is accepting nominations for the Campus Sustainability Recognition Award for Students until Wednesday, April 4. If you know a student who has excelled at sustainability-based research or extra-curricular activities, visit uwinnipeg.ca/awards-distinctions/sustainability/index.html to fill out a nomination form. The award is for meritorious contributions to campus sustainability.

Parking rate to increase by $1.50

On-street parking rates will be increasing by $1.50. This change will take approximately six to eight weeks to fully implement beginning on April 1, 2018. Motorists will know if new rates are in effect by the rate card on the pay station. A temporary sticker will also be placed on the front of a pay station. For more information visit, theparkingstore.winnipeg.ca.

Green Drinks

Manitoba Eco-Network hosts Green Drinks Winnipeg every first Thursday of the month at the King’s Head Pub (120 King St.) from 5 to 7 p.m. Every month, people involved in the environmental sector meet up. Blue Drinks is a spinoff of Green Drinks that creates space for people to discuss water issues. Visit mbeconetwork.org/get-involved/green-drinks/ for more information.