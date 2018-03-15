News briefs

Virtuosi presents “Palette of Colours”

Virtuosi Concerts is presenting “Palette of Colours” featuring Nikki Chooi and Timothy Chooi and Philip Chiu. The event takes place on Saturday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m. in Eckhardt-Gramatté Hall. Tickets for adults are $40, people under 30 get tickets for $23.10, and students can get tickets for $13.65. For tickets, please call 204-786-9000.

Producing gang territories

All are welcome at a talk titled “Policing ‘The Box’: Patrol and the Production of Gang Territories” by Amelia Curran, a PhD candidate in the Department of Sociology and Anthropology at Carleton University. The lecture is presented by UWinnipeg’s Department of Criminal Justice. The talk is on Wednesday, March 21 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in Room 2M70 (Manitoba Hall).

Cultural appropriation panel

The Department of English invites the UWinnipeg community to attend its 2018 winter lecture series, “Discourses Of Adoption, Deportation, And Cultural Appropriation.” Dr. Bruno Cornellier and Dr. Jenny Heijun Wills will be the two professors on the panel. The talk takes place on Wednesday, March 21 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in Room 2M64 (Manitoba Hall).

Pilot of crisis text line for kids

Confidential support for young people in Manitoba is just a text away with the pilot introduction of Crisis Text Line, powered by Kids Help Phone. Manitobans can text TALK to 686868 on any text/SMS-enabled cell phone to access help whenever they need it most. Kids Help Phone’s phone counselling and Live Chat service continue to remain available, where anonymous, professional counselling is provided.

Pinball Popup Arcade at Forth

The Manitoba Pinball League, Phantom Amusements and Forth Projects are excited to announce the biggest Pinball Popup Arcade that Winnipeg has ever seen. Thursday, March 15 will be the official launch party. There will be a series of events and competitions throughout the duration of the popup. Check out Pinball Popup Arcade at Forth on Facebook for more information.