News Briefs

“I Am Unstoppable” cabaret

To celebrate International Women’s Week, Sarasvati Productions will be producing a cabaret of monologues under the direction of Hope McIntyre from the Department of Theatre and Film. This year’s theme is “I Am Unstoppable.” The show is on Saturday, March 10 at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Asper Centre for Theatre and Film. Tickets are $15.

Critical Approaches in Video Game Studies

The Department of English invites the UWinnipeg community to attend its 2018 winter lecture series. On Wednesday, March 14 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Dr. Ryan Clement and Dr. Christina Fawcett will be on a panel called “Critical Approaches in Video Game Studies.” The panel will be in Room 3M64 (Manitoba Hall).

Ice Castles closing

The last day for visitors to see the Ice Castles at The Forks will be Saturday, March 10. Then the Ice Castles will be closed due to spring approaching. This was the first year the Ice Castles came to Winnipeg, and they opened on Jan. 5 and attracted tens of thousands of visitors.

Political Science speaker series

UWinnipeg’s Department of Political Science and Robert-Falcon Ouellette present a talk by Harold Johnson, author of Firewater: How Alcohol is Killing My People (and Yours). The talk takes place on Wednesday, March 14 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. in Room 1L12 (Lockhart Hall). Johnson is the author of five works of fiction and two non-fiction titles.

Divest UWinnipeg Rally: Human Mosaic

Divest UWinnipeg is holding a rally to remind the university that students are still calling upon it to divest from fossil fuels. on Wednesday, March 14 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. People can meet in in the courtyard greenspace between the main building and the collegiate to spell out the word “Divest” on the lawn for a photo.

Free open house with Dolly Sekhon

WBOM Women in Business is hosting a free open house evening with guest speaker Dolly Sekhon, a Sunlife Financial Advisor. The topic of the evening is looking at TV leading ladies and their financial fitness. The event is on Wednesday, March 14 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Club. To pre-register, visit wbom.ca.