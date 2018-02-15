News Briefs

Local Brews + Global Views

Darcy Ataman, the founder of Make Music Matter - a Winnipeg-based non-profit that uses music to help heal survivors of conflict and trauma in Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo - will be leading a conversation about global views. The event will take place on Feb. 15 from 7 to 8 p.m. at Forth. It’s free to attend.

Peaceful Protest Against the Plea

There will be a peaceful protest in support of Serena McKay on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 1 p.m. starting at the Manitoba Legislative Building. The peaceful walk, which will go through downtown, is in protest and demonstration of the public demand for resentencing and further investigation into McKay and her case. It’s encouraged to bring posters, banners and photos.

Queer yoga

Donnell Dacillo is hosting queer yoga classes for the LGBTQ2S* community. The classes will be at Prana Yoga (987 Portage Ave.), and they are held weekly on Fridays at 6 p.m. and Saturdays at 4:30 p.m. All levels are welcome, and anyone under 18 needs a letter of consent from a guardian. The suggested class price $5 to $15.

Genderfest Winnipeg

Genderfest Winnipeg is an annual DIY festival celebrating queer identity, history and culture via a multitude of media and community events that takes place in February. Events for Genderfest Winnipeg started on Feb. 13 and go until Feb. 27. All events are in physically accessible spaces and are free or by donation. For a list of events, visit Genderfest Winnipeg on Facebook.

Bridging Two Worlds book launch

All are welcome to the book launch of Bridging Two Worlds written by the University of Winnipeg’s Dr. Jan Stewart and Dr. Lorna Martin. The book provides teachers, school administrators and counsellors with practical resources to help students from kindergarten to Grade 12 navigate school. The launch is on Thursday, Feb. 15 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Convocation Hall.