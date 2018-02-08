News briefs

Christianity in Trump’s America

Everyone is welcome to attend a Knowles Woods-Worth public lecture titled “Christianity in Trump's America: Faithful Resistance and Prophetic Persistence” featuring Jim Winkler, president and general secretary of the National Council of Churches in the US. The talk will take place on Thursday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. in Eckhardt-Gramatté Hall. For more information, contact b.blaikie@uwinnipeg.ca.

Galentine’s Day Winnipeg

Galentine’s Day Winnipeg, a grassroots fundraising initiative, is raising money to make Feb. 14th a little sweeter for the women who access centres like the North End Women’s Centre. The group is asking for donations for an event where guests will be treated to haircuts, massages, manicures, a healthy lunch and other treats. Donations can be made at gofundme.com/galentines-day-2018.

Film screening of A Good Place to Live

The Department of Urban and Inner-City Studies invites the public to a free screening of A Good Place to Live, followed by a Q&A discussion. The film is about Lord Selkirk Park, a public housing initiative in Winnipeg’s North End. The film is screening on Monday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. in Eckhardt-Gramatté Hall.

Non-binary support night

The University of Winnipeg Students' Association Women-Trans Spectrum Centre is hosting a non-binary support night on Friday, Feb. 16 from 7 to 9 p.m. This is a new local peer support group that’s open to all gender non-conforming, genderqueer, genderfluid, gender questioning and gender transitioning people of all ages. The event will take place in the Women-Trans Spectrum Centre

in the basement of Bulman Centre.

Penny Lane Market

Penny Lane Market is hosting a market just in time for Valentine’s Day at The Cavern. There will be handmade items by local artisans, including Down The Rabbit Hole Jewelry and Crafts, Wanderlights Candle Co., Love, Lexa and many more. The market will take place from 2 to 8 p.m. on Saturday Feb. 10. Admission is $2 or a donation to Siloam Mission.

Learn to Curl

Pembina Curling Club is hosting Learn to Curl for free on Feb. 11 from 1:30 to 6 p.m. There will be equipment there to use, but people are asked to bring clean running shoes. Once the workshop is completed, participants will be offered a six-week instruction program to continue developing their skills. For more information, email pemcurl@shaw.ca.