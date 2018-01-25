News Briefs

UWinnipeg speaker

The University of Winnipeg’s Dr. Pauline Ripat is the first speaker of the Classics department in 2018. Dr. Ripat's talk, Emotion and Bodily Functions in Roman Society: The Case of Covetousness, considers the function of the evil eye, or envious look, in Roman antiquity.The talk will take place on Jan. 26 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in room 3D01 (Duckworth Centre).

Thinking about treaty people

On Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 3 p.m., Dr. Pamela Klassen - professor of the study of religion, vice-dean undergraduate and international, faculty of arts and science - from the University of Toronto will be speaking at a free public lecture called Spiritual Jurisdictions: Thinking about Treaty People, Ceremony, and the Crown. The talk will take place in Room 2M70 (Manitoba Hall).

Mentorship speed dating

The University of Winnipeg Faculty Association's Women and Equity Committee introduces mentorship speed “dating,” an event for permanent and contract faculty members to meet students. Mentors and mentees will meet for five minutes and then decide if they’d like a mentorship relationship. To participate on Wednesday, Jan. 31 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. email k.breward@uwinnipeg.ca.

Hike of the month

On Jan. 28, a group of hikers will meet at the trailhead of the Cedar Bog in Birdshill Provincial Park at 10 a.m. The trail is 3.5 km long. It’s a pay-what-you-can family event with all funds collected going to the Family for Families initiative, which will provide Forest School Grants to families. For more information, email sara@experiencemomenta.com.

Mosque Massacre Commemorations

On Monday, Jan. 29 from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building, Winnipeg will join other communities across Canada to commemorate the massacre of six Muslim worshippers. The massacre took place a year ago during evening prayers at the Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec City. For information, visit the Facebook event: Quebec City Mosque Massacre Commemorations: Winnipeg.

Mini Succulent Make & Take

Instructor Tamara will lead participants through steps to plant a succulent terrarium. The class is on Saturday, Jan. 27 anytime between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Jacobs Trading Studio. There’s no pre-registration, and the class is $15. It includes three stones of your choice, a mini pot, a succulent and other decorative pieces.