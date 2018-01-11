News Briefs

Wesmen Scholarship Fund raffle

Out’n About Travel is supplying the University of Winnipeg Wesmen with a nine-day trip for two to Costa Rica that they’ll be raffling off to support the University of Winnipeg Wesmen Scholarship Fund. Tickets are available for sale at all Wesmen home games and at the athletic department's offices. Tickets cost $2 each. The draw is on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Public talk

Dr. Jaskiran Dhillon will be speaking at the University of Winnipeg on Jan. 18 about her new book, Prairie Rising: Indigenous Youth, Decolonization, and the Politics of Intervention. The talk will focus on how, in 2016, the federal government committed to reconcile social and material deprivation of Indigenous communities. The talk will take place in Room 2M70 (Manitoba Hall).

Michel Chossudovsky at U of W

Professor Michel Chossudovsky, the director of the Centre for Research on Globalization, will be speaking at the University of Winnipeg and the University of Manitoba on Jan. 15. He will be speaking about the crisis in North Korea and the threat of a nuclear war erupting in the wake of the Trump administration's international machinations. Visit globalresearch.ca for more detail.

Cocktail workshops

Forth is hosting several cocktail workshops on Jan. 15 and 22 and Feb. 26. The workshops will teach attendees how to create four cocktails. The bartender will guide attendees through the fundamentals of well-balanced and elegant drink-making. Tickets, which are $65, include all liquor, beverage-making supplies and light snacks. For more information and to purchase tickets, search for the event on eventbrite.ca.

Surgeries postponed

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority announced on Jan. 8 that 80 elective and non-emergency surgeries would be postponed because of a high number of patients with the flu in hospitals. Around 70 extra beds and 68 surgery beds have been opened for patients with the flu. The H3N2 strain is severe this year and has put more people in the hospital compared to previous years.