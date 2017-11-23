News Briefs

Gendering Racial Violence

Justice For Errol in collaboration with the University of Winnipeg Institute for Women’s and Gender Studies presents a free public talk on Gendering Racial Violence by Dr. Shirene Razack. The talk takes place on Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. at Eckhardt Grammatté Hall at the University of Winnipeg. It’s a free event, and donations will be collected for the Justice For Errol campaign.

Information session

The public is invited to an information session on updates to Kilcona Park and Transcona Stadium. Many improvements and amenity upgrades have been completed or are planned for Kilcona Park and the Transcona Stadium.

The information session is on Dec. 2 from 1-3 p.m. at Kildonan Place (Centre Court). It’s a drop-in style session.

Canada 150 medal reception

Senator Marilou McPhedran and the University of Winnipeg Global College will co-host the Canada 150 Medal Reception: Honouring Manitoban Change-Makers. Eleven distinguished Manitoban change-makers will receive Canada 150 medals for their dedication to human rights, social justice and building sustainable peace. The reception takes place on Dec. 10 from

3-5 p.m. in Wesley Hall.

Classics Department’s research series

Jitse Dijkstra, a visiting professor from Ottawa, will be talking about an event in late antiquity as part of the Classics Department research series. The talk will explore the destruction of the Serapeum in 391/392 CE. The talk takes place on Friday, Nov. 24 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. in Room 3D01 (Duckworth Centre). For more information, contact Dr. Peter Miller, pj.miller@uwinnipeg.ca.

First aid training

The University of Winnipeg’s Safety Office is holding a first aid course in cooperation with On-Scene First Aid and Safety on Friday, Dec. 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Room 2C13. There is no cost to departments or individuals. For more information or to register for your attendance, contact Angelina Turney at a.turney@uwinnipeg.ca or 204-786-9400.

Transcona library reuse options

The University of Winnipeg’s Institute of Urban Studies has begun researching possible reuse options for the existing Transcona Library through a new partnership funded by a Transcona Ward allocation. The East Kildonan-Transcona Community Committee approved a grant for $1,000. Students will explore the potential use of the building for post-secondary education and examine various scenarios related to the process of redeveloping the building.