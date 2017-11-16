News Briefs

Six Seasons Indigenous research

Six Seasons of the Asiniskow Ithiniwak: Reclamation, Regeneration, and Reconciliation is a seven-year project that will be housed at the University of Manitoba. The project will extend the reclamation of Asiniskow Ithiniwak (Rocky Cree) language, history and culture, and it’s been awarded a partnership grant in the amount of $2.5 million by the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada.

Transit garage expansion project

Winnipeggers are invited to a session on the Winnipeg Transit Bus Maintenance Garage Expansion project on Nov. 16. The session will present the proposed garage design and gather feedback from the public. The session will run from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Fort Rouge Leisure Centre (625 Osborne St.). The evening is a drop-in format.

Infill housing panel discussion

The City of Winnipeg is offering a free, interactive panel discussion about infill housing as part of the City of Winnipeg Housing Speaker Series. The panel will explore the benefits and challenges of infill development among other things. It will take place on Nov. 18 from 1-3 p.m. at the Millennium Library in the Carol Shields Auditorium.

New Directions in Classics

Professor Michael MacKinnon will be doing a

talk on how animal sacrifice is a hallmark of ancient Greek ritual as part of the Classics Department’s research series New Directions in Classics. MacKinnon will discuss how deposits in animal bones display a larger flexibility and variability than originally thought. The talk is from 3:30-4:30 p.m. in room 3D01 (Duckworth Centre).

UWinnipeg theatre students perform

Members of the fourth-year Honours Devised Theatre class will be performing The One Less Traveled By: An Evening of Solo Performances. The title of the piece is drawn from the final line of Robert Frost’s poem The Road Not Taken. The performances run from Nov. 22-25, with varying times each night, at the Asper Centre for Theatre and Film (400 Colony St.).

Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade

The Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade is back on Saturday, Nov. 18 and starts at 5 p.m. The parade has been run annually since 1909. This year, there’s pre-parade activities like Santa’s Workshop at Elm Chapel from 1-4:30 p.m. and a live performance by Camerata Nova from 2:30-3:30 p.m. For more information, visit winnipegsantaparade.com.