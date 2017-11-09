News Briefs

Overdose prevention training

The Manitoba Harm Reduction Network group is hosting an overdose prevention training in collaboration with the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority on Nov. 22. The training is open to everyone, including people who use drugs, community members and service providers. The training is from 1-3 p.m. at Crossways Church.

Thrive Week

Thrive Week at the University of Winnipeg is happening from Nov. 6-10 on campus. There will be wellness-themed activities designed to help the UWinnipeg community thrive. Some activities are stress-management workshops, yoga, mindful meditation, smudge ceremony teachings, and there will also be some special events. There is a full schedule at uwinnipeg.ca/thrive.

Public reading with David Chariandy

The Critical Race Network UW and Black Space Winnipeg are hosting an evening with Canadian writer David Chariandy. Chariandy will be reading and signing copies of his just-released novel, Brother. Books will be available for purchase at the event which is hosted at the University of Winnipeg in room 2M70 and will take place on Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Climate Action Plan

The City of Winnipeg is inviting people to help plan for climate change by providing input on vision, targets and actions for Winnipeg’s Climate Action Plan: Planning for Climate Change. It will take place at the University of Winnipeg’s Convocation Hall. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the session runs from 7-9 p.m. For more information visit Winnipeg.ca/climateaction.

Waverley underpass

The cost for the Waverley underpass is set to be lower than its anticipated budget. The underpass between Taylor and Wilkes Avenues is on track to be completed for $34.9 million less than its original budget. The overall budget is estimated to be $121.4 million instead of $156.3 million. The underpass is supposed to be completed in July 2020.