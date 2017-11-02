News Briefs

Winter donations

QPOC Winnipeg is helping to collect winter clothing such as jackets, toques, gloves and boots. They’re also offering to guide people to local drop-off locations for the items. The clothes are for newcomer and refugee people and families who may have never experienced winter before. For more information, check out their Instagram posts @qpocwinnipeg.

Finding Rainbow Summit

The Rainbow Resource Centre is putting on the Finding Rainbow Summit to address social isolation in the aging LGBT2SQ+ community of Manitoba. The summit is on Tuesday, Nov. 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Canad Inns Destination Centre Polo Park. General registration is $55. For more information visit rainbowresourcecentre.org/finding-rainbows.

Winnipeg cannabis jobs

Delta 9 will be expanding in Winnipeg from its 15,000-square-feet production space to an 80,000-square-feet production space. The bigger space will allow their annualized production from 1,000 kilos to 17,000 kilos per year of cannabis. The president and CEO of the company says they are planning on creating between 300 and 500 jobs over the next two years.

Stop Violence rally

The Mama Bear Clan and North Point Douglas Women’s Centre are joining together to kick off the STOP THE VIOLENCE North Point Douglas campaign. There will be a gathering and a rally starting at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3 at the North Point Douglas Women’s Centre. The walk starts at 6:30 with soup and bannock to follow at 7:30.

Pet photos with Santa

Manitoba Mutts Dog Rescue is having their annual Pet Photos with Santa on Saturday Nov. 4 at Sprockett’s Doggy Day Camp East. It’ll take place from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and photos are only $10 each. To reserve your time spot, email fundraising@manitobamutts.org. For more information about the event, visit their Facebook event page MMDR Pet Photos With Santa.