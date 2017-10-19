News Briefs

New pedestrian bridge

Two 15-metre long wooden bridges located near the King’s Park pond are in the process of being replaced. One bridge, on the north side of the pond, is installed and is open to use. The bridge on the south side is expected to be installed in November. The new bridges are more accessible, as they’re less steep than before.

Public forum on refugees

On Oct. 24 at 5 p.m., two Canadian senators are hosting a free public event called Finding Refuge in Canada: A Syrian Resettlement Story. The event is located in room 1L12 (first floor Lockhart Hall) at the University of Winnipeg. The discussion will focus on Manitoba’s urban and small-centre experiences in resettling Syrian refugees.

Psychology colloquium

Dr. Jessica Cameron from the University of Manitoba will be the guest speaker at the Oct. 20 event, which runs from 12:30-1:30 p.m. The talk will focus on how self-esteem is no longer a purely academic construct, but it has a social presence in popular North American culture. The lecture is free and open to all. It will be in room 4L28 (Lockhart Hall) at the University of Winnipeg.

Winnipeg Pet Show

The Winnipeg Pet Show is happening on Oct. 21 and 22 at the RBC Convention Centre. There are many events happening like the All Breed Dog Show and X-Treme Dogs on both days of the event. Tickets are $14 each, and children 12 and under can get in for free. To purchase tickets, visit winnipegpetshow.com.

Nurses at St. Boniface Hospital

Fifty additional nursing positions are opening up at St. Boniface Hospital as part of ongoing hospital consolidation in the city. The positions will be created to fit with a new schedule for nurses at the hospital, as it currently has high vacancy rates and the highest overtime and sick rates in the city. The new system will impact 250 out of the 2,800 support staff workers.