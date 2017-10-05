News Briefs

Food Services

The Diversity Food Services will have shortened hours during the upcoming Fall Reading Week. Tony’s will be closed from Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14 and 15. It will be open Oct. 10-13 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Café Bodhi will be closed from Oct. 7-15, with the exception of being open on Oct. 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

City Hall Christmas tree

The officials from the City of Winnipeg’s Public Works Department are asking Winnipegers with large spruce trees in their yards to contact them if they are interested in donating their tree to City Hall. The tree must be located in the front yard, it must be 12 to 15 metres tall and it must be fully symmetrical with no brown needles.

Skywalk Lecture Series

The Skywalk Lecture Series features talks from UWinnipeg Professors. They talk about topics of history, politics and science. On Oct. 11, Dr. Rafael Otfinowski and Ms. Victoria Coffey will talk about plants and soils. Drs. Melanie Gregg and Nathan Hall will talk about Physical Literacy on Oct. 18. Dr. Danny Blair will talk about a new online tool to visualize climate change on Oct. 25.

Leadership debate

The candidates for Leader of the Manitoba Liberals will be at The University of Winnipeg on Friday, Oct. 6. The youth organized debate will feature a traditional debate and then a “town hall” forum where candidates will answer questions from the crowd. The event is free and will take place from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Dominica Relief Fundraiser

On Oct. 6 and Oct. 7, Black History Month Celebration Committee is hosting a fundraising social and concert at 1100 Fife Street. Funds raised and donations will go to hurricane relief efforts in the Caribbean island of Dominica. The event on Oct. 6 will have presentations from the community and live music. The social is on Oct. 7 and is 10 dollars.

Winnipeg Op-Shop

Winnipeg’s first clothing and accessories flea market will take pace on Saturday, Oct. 14 at The Park Theatre. The event was inspired by clothing flea markets in Australia. There will be a variety in sizes, brands and prices. The event is free admission. Vendors will accept cash and some will accept credit. Attendees are advised to bring a reusable bag for their purchases.