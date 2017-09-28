News Briefs

Generation Green

Generation Green closed its doors on Sept. 27 at The Forks. The store has been at The Forks for five years. Generation Green will be moving to a new location in the Exchange District at 433 Main St., where an in-store vegetarian café will open. The soft opening will be in October, but the date hasn’t been announced yet.

TEDx UWinnipeg

The University of Winnipeg (U of W) is hosting its third annual TEDx talk on Sept. 29 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Eckhardt Gramatté Hall. There will be seven speakers including Craig Willis, a professor of biology at the U of W and Raven Sinclair, an associate professor and researcher of social work.

Westland Foundation contribution

The Westland Foundation contributed $35,000 to its Education fund, which is endowed with the University of Winnipeg Foundation. The money contributed was raised at a breakfast fundraiser in June. The money is dedicated to scholarships for Inner Winnipeg student who will attend the University of Winnipeg. For Fall 2017, 34 students received scholarships adding up to $12,600.

IHOP

The International House of Pancakes, IHOP, opened in Winnipeg on Sept. 25. This is the city’s first IHOP and it’s located at the corner of Kenaston Boulevard and Sterling Lion Parkway by the new outlet mall. At least three more IHOPs could be coming to Winnipeg in the next five to six years. Brandon, and possibly Thompson, may also get an IHOP.

Jane Goodall

Dr. Jane Goodall will be receiving an Honorary Doctor of Laws at The University of Winnipeg’s Special Convocation Ceremony. The event will take place on Friday Sept. 29 at 12:30 p.m in the Convocation Hall, second floor in Wesley Hall. Goodall broke new ground for women in science, and in 2002 she was appointed UN Messenger of Peace by Kofi Annan.

Bike Blowout

On Saturday, Sept. 30, the BIG BIKE Blowout is happening at The Forks. The Wrench built a lot of bikes over the summer and now has an over-stock. There are road bikes, mountain bikes and hybrids available at bargain prices. The event will also celebrate the last day of The Wrench’s LocalMotion satellite shop at The Forks.