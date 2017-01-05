New Briefs

Digitalization forum coming to Winnipeg

Winnipeg has been chosen as the location for a Global Forum event on Digitalization, taking place in October 2017. The University of Winnipeg’s (U of W) Dr. Sylvie Albert is chair of the organizing committee for the event, which will see 300 attendees from over 30 countries discuss topics related to the information and communication technology sector.

Province tells craft liquor facilities to look elsewhere

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries has cancelled its $5 million Craft Liquor Opportunity Fund, which had been introduced in January 2016 under the previous NDP government. Craft beer and liquor facilities that opened recently or are in the planning stages are being directed to agencies such as the Business Development Bank of Canada for funding.

Winnipeg Promise Initiative

The U of W is requesting proposals to be submitted to the Winnipeg Promise Initiative, a multi-organization that aims to provide all Winnipeg kids with education and the opportunity to advance to a career. Proposals should address project goals that centre around increasing school enrolment. For more information, email Jarita Greyeyes at j.greyeyes@uwinnipeg.ca

Samson pushes for polar bear support

Former Weakerthans frontman John K. Samson is urging Manitobans to donate to Churchill’s Hungry Bears food bank. Samson played two concerts in November in support of the cause, raising $5,000 out of the $20,000 goal. Money raised also went towards supporting Churchill residents who became unemployed after the closing of the Churchill sea port. To donate, visit hungrybears.ca

Good Will says goodbye to LPH

Good Will owners have confirmed that A Little Pizza Heaven will no longer be the venue’s on-site restaurant and are partnering with local talent to begin work on a new restaurant. Good Will owners Donavan Robinson and Anthony Kowalczyk will be working with Max Frank (The Young Chefs) on the project.

Oral history workshop

An oral history workshop series will be taking place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Jan. 12, 19 and 26. The course is offered through the Oral History Centre and will look at techniques for producing an oral history project. The course is $150 or $100 for U of W faculty, staff and students. For more information, visit oralhistorycentre.ca