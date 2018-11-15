Near the end

For those not living in the context of an academic calendar, mid-November could seem like an odd time to start going on about almost being in January. We’ve barely even got enough snow to cover the grass!

But in our production schedule, we’re now right around the corner from next year. We’ve got one more regular-season issue that we’re working on as I type – that’ll be out on Nov. 22 – and then on Nov. 29, we’ll put the Uniter 30 on stands to tide you over until we’re back again next year.

On a personal note, I’m really proud of the 10 issues we’ve put out so far this year, and of the quality of work being done by every member of our team. We’re a learning paper, and the best part of working in that framework is witnessing the growth of Uniter staff as they move through this two-week production cycle over and

over again.

There’s a lot to learn here – it’s no small feat, putting a paper out every week – but we’ve all been building our skills and learning how to work together better and better every week.

And then, just as suddenly as we began, now the end is in sight, or at least, a small break to refresh our brains and return to these

tasks anew.

If you’re hoping to write, illustrate or photograph for The Uniter, we lay the framework for our first January issue in the next few weeks. Visit uniter.ca/volunteer for more information or email volunteer@uniter.ca.

In the meantime, we’re not going anywhere … yet. Enjoy this issue!

—Anastasia Chipelski