Marching on

This issue straddles the end of February and beginning of March, a transition from deep winter to end-winter. Perhaps that’s a made-up breakdown, but we’ve got to come up with some kind of new taxonomy to separate this long stretch of season generalized as winter.

What I’m trying to say is, believe it or not, we’re on our way to pre-spring. That starts somewhere in March, I think, and March is where we’ll soon be.

Beyond re-imagining endless winter, in this issue, we’re featuring a concert series that bucks current trends in order to consider new audiences. With earlier performances, Lucky 7 could appeal to music fans who want to double up their concert attendance, or early birds who prioritize snoozing.

That’s not the only reinvention of an acceptable progression of time featured in this issue. The Winnipeg Game Jam supports developers in building (or progressing through) their projects over a weekend, and in community. Our feature is another kind of jam, bringing together concerned citizens and environmentalists who hope to find solutions to the pressing problem of climate change.

In the comments section, the notion of our collective spiraling the future being matched by an ever-increasing trend toward automation gets turned on its head as well.

Between these pages, in the space between end-winter and pre-spring, I hope you can carve out a small window to imagine a new way to be, and find some like-minded folks to build that future with.

– Anastasia Chipelski