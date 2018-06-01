Manitoba Night Market and Festival

The Assiniboia Downs kickstarts the summer with a fun and exciting festival that offers a variety of food choices, kids’ activities and a place to hang out with friends and family.

According to Cory O'Grodnik, special events co-ordinator for Assiniboia Downs, the 2018 Manitoba Night Market Festival will be similar to last year’s festival, since everyone enjoyed it.

"But this year we've added some more kids’ activities, we've got a lot more bands, we've got a lot more food, and it's also bigger and better. So we're expecting thousands of people just like every other (night market) as well," O'Grodnik says.

Kids' activities can be enjoyed from 3:30 until 7:30 p.m. "It's face painting, arcade games, pony rides, (and) we're also having Roblox and Transformers coming up this year." O'Grodnik says.

The festival features more than 20 food trucks that cater to all kinds of eaters, with vegan and healthy eats options as well as standard fare like burgers and pizzas. Some of the restaurants will also run promotions and games.

There will be plenty of rides, local vendors and microbreweries to be checked out during the event.

"It is great for families, you know, price-wise. Every time a family needs to go out and do anything, it costs money, and we feel that this is really worth it for the families, and it’s a good time for everyone," O'Grodnik says.

The festival is scheduled twice this year, so don't miss out the chance to experience and savour what Manitoba’s local businesses have to offer.