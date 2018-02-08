Life in the City of Dirty Water RECAP

On Jan. 30, 2018, Clayton Thomas-Müller shared stories and visuals as part of his larger project, Life in the City of Dirty Water, on stage at the West End Cultural Centre.

The final iteration of the project will be released later this year, and Thomas-Müller describes it as “a survival guide to the urban Indigenous person."”Thomas-Müller shared stories of his environmental activism work - including an anecdote about meeting David Suzuki, one of his heroes, and the frustrating and ultimately humbling aspects of that encounter – alongside stories of finding ceremony and of his relationship with the urban landscapes of Winnipeg.

This event was presented through The Uniter Speakers Series and Grass Routes: A Sustainability Festival. For more about Life in the City of Dirty Water, visit lifeinthecityofdirtywater.com.