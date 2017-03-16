Kittens and corn beer and weed, oh my!

Certain story topics may seem frivolous or unserious at first glance. But our job at The Uniter is to look beyond the superficial and to inform readers about the deeper meaning and wider impacts of the stories we tell, while also enjoying the work we put into telling them.

A cover feature about animal rescue might seem like it’s a straightforward feel-good story, but there are also more challenging experiences that those working in rescue have to navigate. There’s a lot of heart-wrenching work that goes on behind the scenes before those cute whiskered critters are in good enough shape to find their forever homes.

And other stories may sound, at first, like novelty. Researchers at the University of Winnipeg are working to develop a gluten-free beer made from corn, which could provide a surprising solution to a problem not all beer drinkers (or brewers) have considered.

The legalization of marijuana is often sensationalized, but the actual implementation would require widespread changes. A group of businesses is getting together to discuss some of the practicalities that could come up with legalization. What would dispensaries look like from a commercial perspective?

When we’re developing these pieces, from the initial pitch through the editing process, we make sure we’re telling a story that’s compelling and well-researched. And if we can have some fun while also covering all those bases, that’s even better.