Callie Lugosi is a photographer and writer based in Winnipeg, Man., Treaty One territory and the birthplace of the Metis Nation. Lugosi balances fine art with documentary photography to create a visual record of their queer experience.

Themes are apparent within their body of work, such as subjects in or around bodies of water. However, explaining why certain themes appear in the first place is a complicated process for Lugosi.

Find more of Lugosi's work at their website, callielugosi.com, or on instagram @callielugosi.

“I’m constantly working on letting go of trying to figure out why. I tend to fixate on understanding why I do what I do, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but it does slow down my ability to make work. Poolside and beach culture have always interested me, though.”