Horoscopes

Aries

Your instincts will lead you to like-minded people, so if you're hoping to have a calm day with little disagreement, then go wherever your gut tells you to go. Fun people will be waiting there for you. Besides being able to predict how people are going to react to you, your instincts will tell you how to prevent anything bad from hurting the people you love. This is a time of great connection between you and your people. Old friendships get new life.

Taurus

Today is a good day to evaluate some recent developments in your life. Your mind is clear and your attitude is positive. More than ever before, you're ready to learn from past mistakes, so take stock of the wins and the losses you've had and get perspective on where you really are in life. You are a lot further along than you thought. You can sense the momentum building, can't you? Some exciting transformations are going to start happening soon.

Gemini

Schedule some time to talk to some of your relatives. Communicating with your family will give you a new point of view on where you want to take your life next. The people who have known you all of your life can give you an evaluation you'll really appreciate because they aren't afraid to tell you the truth. Also, they'll be able to encourage you and help you forget your fears. You need to step forward boldly and bravely, and they know how to help you do that.

Cancer

Keep things low-key now, especially in terms of the money you spend. You might think that flashing a lot of dough around will get you noticed, and you're right. Trouble is it won't get you noticed in a very good way. If people think you have lots of money to toss around, they might try to figure out a way to get some of it. Or they might think you're a shallow show-off. Besides, moving toward a simpler life might be a good idea. The less stuff you have, the less stress you have.

Leo

You understand that anything of quality takes time, but not everyone else does. A few of your friends or co-workers are getting antsy, and it's up to you to calm everyone down and keep them focused on the same goal. Together, you can all come up with good solutions if you don't panic. See what ideas everyone has and encourage brainstorming. This is your chance to lead the group on a path to some solid improvement and build your reputation as a leader.

Virgo

It's time for some changes to your surroundings, and boy, are you ready for them! Now is a great time to redecorate your home, repaint a room, or even just rearrange the furniture a bit. Changing the physical space you live in will go a long way toward freshening up your attitude and putting you on an even more positive track. Plus, it will reinforce the idea that you can affect the world around you as much as you would like to.

Libra

Humdrum places like the grocery store or park might not seem like places where you can make intriguing intellectual connections, but that isn't necessarily true. All it takes is for you say something interesting, which is never a hard thing for you to do. Start some conversations with interesting people. And if you're looking to start a new romance, make sure you toss some flirtation in there, too.

Scorpio

You're getting along quite well with someone you sometimes bicker with. For once, the two of you are on the same wavelength and see things in the same way. The only hitch in your harmony could come later when they want to do one thing and you want to do another. It might be too difficult to come to a compromise, so don't try to force it. Just agree to disagree for now. You two will never negotiate an arrangement that will satisfy you both, so don't even try.

Sagittarius

You are ready for some audacious action. Gone is any trace of shyness. You are full of confidence and burning with the desire to get your point across to the people who haven't been listening to you for far too long. Adopt a more direct manner of speaking with the people who usually intimidate you. Make eye contact and you'll make them want to hear you out. Step up and make the grand gestures you know you can make so well. It's now or never.

Capricorn

A recent development has been good for your social life but not very good for your budget. Before things get too far out of hand, take some time today to review your accounts and get a better idea of what you're dealing with. Things are probably not as bad as you fear, but they're sure to get worse if you don't get a handle on things. Cutting back on spending doesn't mean cutting back on fun, though. You can think of lots of ways to trim expenses that won't cramp your style.

Aquarius

You could get some preferential treatment, and it would be just like you to feel guilty about it, but you shouldn't! You are good at inspiring others and instigating change, and that is a valuable skill that deserves to be rewarded. Just because this kind of work feels easy for you doesn't mean that it's not incredibly valuable. You don't have to break a sweat in order to do something amazing. It's time you realized your worth and accepted the praise!

Pisces

It's true that the squeaky wheel gets the grease, so if you need some attention, speak up loudly, early, and often! The usual agitators are keeping quiet. Chances are good that you will have the center of the stage all to yourself. It's a great day to make a play, sell an idea, or convince an opponent that you actually are the better competitor. Words are your best weapons now because your wit is sharp and your jokes funny.