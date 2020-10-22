Horoscopes

Aries

The universe is amplifying your charm right now, and many people are intrigued by what you have to offer! This doesn't necessarily apply to your romantic life. It might mean that you're getting more positive attention at work or school. This really counts, and you need to be aware of the increase in the positive attention you're getting right now in order to make the most of it. There is a great opportunity for you to use your charm to get what you want, and you should make no apologies for doing so.

Taurus

Today, if you're feeling stressed at any point, your imagination will rescue you! Just close your eyes and try to pretend you're drifting along a quiet stream on a sunny day. Relax and just go with the flow. Don't worry about where you end up. Part of the stress you're feeling could be self-imposed. You can't know everything all the time. Trusting those around you more and giving over some of your control to them will help you stay cool and calm.

Gemini

Instead of trying to plan out every minute of your busy day today, why not just let things unfold naturally? That way, you'll find more surprises along the way. Making a schedule is usually a helpful thing to do, but it can also narrow your focus too much and keep you from seeing things that could illuminate your thought process. Don't look at the clock. Think of things in a looser, more relaxed way. Don't fret if things don't happen exactly when they are "supposed" to happen.

Cancer

Has your energy been getting more unpredictable lately? Your domestic bliss might be challenged right now. The people you live with are not trying to annoy you, but inevitably they are starting to. The best plan is to get your distance from them so you can control just how much interaction you have. This makes it a wonderful day to curl up by yourself with an absorbing book or go for a long walk by yourself. Use this introspective energy to accomplish new thinking.

Leo

It's a great day for a date. And by date, that doesn't necessarily mean romance. You can have a date with friends and you can have a date with yourself! In fact, treating yourself to a lovely time is a wonderful way to show yourself the love you deserve. After all, no one knows how to please you better than you. If you can't have all your needs met by others, don't feel neglected. Just make sure that you fill in the blanks. Give yourself what other people won't give you.

Virgo

There could be one or two people who cause some minor setbacks in a project. If that happens, you can rely on your charm and empathy to nullify the negative effects. It will be possible to disarm problems and get these folks on your side if you see thing from their perspective. This is not a day to take no for an answer. It's a day to listen to someone's arguments and then educate them about what you know to be a better way. Verbal communication is your secret weapon.

Libra

Flirting isn't always the be way to get what you want in life, but today it could be the most effective! As long as you aren't making promises to someone that you don't intend to keep, there is absolutely nothing wrong with putting a smile on their face in order to make them highly amenable to what you want. You know how to push someone's buttons, and they won't mind if you push them today. There's nothing wrong with that arrangement.

Scorpio

An elusive person is suddenly a lot more approachable, so take the opportunity to strike up a conversation and get to know them better. They will probably turn out to be very different than you thought they would be, which will serve as yet another example proving that you can't judge a book by its cover. Giving others the benefit of the doubt is a habit you should get into more often. You might be dismissing people who could add a lot of richness to your world.

Sagittarius

There could be a lot of laughter throughout the day. Oddly enough, it might all get started by an embarrassing situation that everyone involved chooses to see as funny. This laughter could create a warm environment in which you can feel free to share things about yourself that you wouldn't normally share with the group. Your life is opening up to let others in, and it feels good.

Capricorn

Put a little bit more effort into planning today. If you want your latest project to go as well as possible, you have to put in the work that it requires. Sure, it's not always fun or exciting to research information or compare different options meticulously, but it will be well worth the trouble. Some even bigger challenges are coming up for you, so consider this day to be good practice. If you want things to be stress-free, preparation is crucial.

Aquarius

Getting involved with something or someone from a different cultural is a great idea today. Even if you just eat some foreign food, you should do something that involves a culture that is very different from yours. It's a good time for you to explore customs, foods, music, and philosophies that vary from those you have known all your life. Not only are you likely to find a new hobby, friend, or obsession, but you are likely to learn something new about yourself, too.

Pisces

There's no particular direction you need to to right now, which is simultaneously frightening and exciting. How do you decide where to go from here? The process of picking a path doesn't always have to be based on logic or facts. This time, move according to your whims. Curious about how wine is made? Research it. Interested in worldwide politics? Spend time reading news sites from other countries. It's a big, diverse world. Explore it!