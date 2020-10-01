Horoscopes

Aries

Around October 1, when the full moon falls in your sign, you might be feeling especially emotional and as though you’ve been putting your personal needs on the backburner for far too long in order to tend to those around you. This can be a time to rest and reflect on how you can step up your efforts to address your own needs, while also reimagining how you can continue to work toward long-term goals in your relationships and career without compromising your self-care.

And from October 2 to 27, social Venus moves through your sixth house of daily routine, making this a time when it could feel easier than usual to connect with colleagues and collaborate on everyday to-dos. You might also find that pairing up with a co-worker, friend, or loved one on a fitness plan helps drive results.

Taurus

You might want to take a time-out from the daily grind to rest and reflect on deeply-felt emotions around October 1 when the full moon falls in your twelfth house of spirituality. This could offer you helpful insight moving forward.

And good news if you’ve been feeling a bit humdrum as of late. You’ll get a burst of joyful, lighthearted energy that can be applied toward bolstering your closest connections and tuning into your most artistic impulses once your ruling planet, relationship-oriented Venus, moves through your fifth house of romance and self-expression from October 2 to 27. Whether you’ve been daydreaming about taking a spontaneous road trip with a dear friend or sharing what’s in your heart with someone special, this moment sets the stage for you to make your sweetest, most artistic dreams a reality.

Gemini

You already know that it can be challenging to go through life without a certain level of social stimulation, but you could find that your connections to your community, neighbors, friends, and colleagues are even more integral to your emotional well-being around October 1 when the full moon falls in your eleventh house of networking. Finding new ways to connect (think Zoom happy hour dates or safe outdoor activities) and make a difference with people in your social network can have you feeling more centered and fulfilled now.

And from October 2 to 27, social Venus moves through your fourth house of home life, laying the groundwork for even more heartwarming interactions with loved ones. Simple pleasures, like sharing a home-cooked meal or picking out new art for your bedroom, can lead to bolstering your bond.

Cancer

Since May 11, it’s possible you’ve been reflecting on the challenges and work it takes to keep your closest one-on-one relationships firing on all cylinders, thanks to taskmaster Saturn’s retrograde in your seventh house of partnership. But once the workhorse planet goes direct on September 29, you’ll get the green light to apply those meditations in the real world. If you’ve been wanting to have a tough conversation with a loved one, or commit in a deeper way to a more casual relationship, now’s the time to take steps in that direction.

And around October 1, the full moon falls in your tenth house of career, and you might be presented with an opportunity to step into the spotlight. Higher-ups will commend your drive and vision.

Leo

You might be feeling a particularly strong case of cabin fever, itching to get out of your home and see or experience something new and exciting around October 1 when the full moon falls in your ninth house of higher education and adventure. Whether you satiate this urge by soaking up new knowledge from books or films, or opt to take a long drive to a neighboring town you’ve never previously explored, allowing yourself to break free of your typical routine can be hugely restorative emotionally and intellectually.

Then, connecting with friends, former colleagues, and higher-ups on projects near and dear to your heart could happen more organically while money-savvy Venus moves through your second house of income from October 2 to 27. You’ll have an extra dose of charm while negotiating and managing financial matters, which you can use to your advantage to move the ball forward on earning opportunities.

Virgo

You could be reflecting on assets you share with loved ones or ways in which your closest emotional ties are falling short around October 1 when the full moon falls in your eighth house of joint resources and sexual intimacy. This is a time to assess whether you’re giving too much or not enough with others—and where you might need to set better boundaries.

You’ll be more magnetic than usual, radiating from the inside out from October 2 to 27 while romantic Venus moves through your sign. This can make you even more attractive to potential partners or help you charm colleagues and higher-ups as you share proposals that you’d like to see come to fruition. You might also take advantage of this transit by experimenting with your personal style, perhaps doing some online shopping to refresh your makeup collection or wardrobe.

Libra

Around October 1, when the full moon falls in your seventh house of partnership, you might have to address an ongoing issue with a loved one, significant other, or dear friend. You’ll be thinking about what you need and what they need and how you can find common ground in order to move forward in a healing, harmonious way that works for you both. It might be tough to actually see progress right away, but bolstered awareness is the first step.

And from October 2 to 27, your ruling planet, romantic Venus, will be in your twelfth house of spirituality, bringing a more private, secretive vibe to your closest relationships and creative expression. Journaling about deep-rooted emotions or sharing your most heartfelt thoughts with someone special in a super-intimate moment could prove particularly fulfilling emotionally now.

Scorpio

You might feel fed up with a lack of work-life balance around October 1 when the full moon falls in your sixth house of wellness. This could lead you to make changes that become a new part of your day-to-day grind. Positive steps, even if they’re small, subtle, or seemingly minor, can compound over time and lead to feeling more centered and vital.

Then, collaborative efforts with friends, neighbors, and colleagues can be more harmonious—and satisfying emotionally while social Venus moves through your eleventh house of networking from October 2 to 27. You could feel like connecting on all matter of things—from politics to work-related efforts and volunteering—and the more you feel like part of a team, the more productive and grounded you could feel.

Sagittarius

Around October 1, when the full moon falls in your fifth house of romance, feeling like you’ve been putting work before everything else could start to get to you, urging you to break free of this rut and put your joy and artistic impulses first. You could find yourself meditating on the fact that experiencing pleasure and maintaining outlets for your creative expression is just integral to your overall well-being as putting your nose to the grindstone.

And from October 2 to 27, money-savvy Venus moves through your tenth house of career, amplifying your charm and charisma on the job. It could be a fortunate time to present a passion project to higher-ups or network with former colleagues or friends of friends to find your next big opportunity. It’s also a moment to identify and embrace your big-picture and professional goals.

Capricorn

Since May 11, when taskmaster Saturn, and your ruling planet, went retrograde, you’ve likely been reflecting on your personal hurdles and challenges and how they might be impeding on you hitting your main aspirations in life. But after September 29, thanks Saturn going direct, you’ll be able to apply that mental work to any external challenges that come up.

And around October 1, the full moon falls in your fourth house of home life, which could stir up drama with loved ones. Make sure you do a self-check to ensure that you’re not only waiting for your turn to speak but truly making space for and listening to what your relative has to say. From there, you could find it’s easier to have a productive, healing heart-to-heart.

Aquarius

You might feel swamped by emails, texts, to-dos, and errands around October 1 when the full moon falls in your third house of communication. Finding room to breathe could be getting to you, stirring you to fantasize about rebelling by shrugging off these tasks and connecting with others. But your best bet, in the long run, is to put your head down and do your best, then take a deep breath and move onto activities you enjoy even more.

And from October 2 to 27, romantic Venus moves through your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy, boosting your appetite for a deeper, more heartfelt bonding with your nearest and dearest. A superficial conversation doesn’t cut it now. You want to go beneath the surface and truly connect.

Pisces

Around October 1, when the full moon falls in your second house of income, you’ll be reflecting on how you’re exerting yourself on the job and the benefits that follow. If something feels off-balance and unfulfilling, it might be time to reassess how you want to proceed moving forward. Give yourself free reign to think about all the possibilities, as there’s really no harm in being in your feelings and dreaming big now.

And from October 2 to 27, romantic Venus moves through your seventh house of partnership, emphasizing your closest one-on-one bonds. You’ll be happiest when you carve out time to spend with a loved one, special someone, significant other, or dear friend. Even if you’re simply catching up over a Zoom call, or sharing photos from your most recent hike, you’ll feel a renewed sense of closeness and warmth.