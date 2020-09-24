Horoscopes

Aries

You’ll be feeling especially self-assured when it comes to working on one-on-one projects and pursuing shared goals with a significant other, business partner, friend, or loved one while the confident sun moves through your seventh house of partnership from September 22 to October 22. Prioritizing collaboration and hearing one another out as you work through every step of the way can lead to success.

Just watch out on September 24 when communicator Mercury in your seventh house of partnership opposes go-getter Mars in your sign, setting up conflict, likely as a result of a fiery conversation that erred too far in an argumentative direction. Doing your best to take a step back, take a deep breath, and strive for diplomacy and patience can bolster productivity.

Taurus

You should enjoy a burst of confidence around your daily routine and health goals while the self-image-conscious sun moves through your sixth house of wellness from September 22 to October 22. The key to making the most of this transit is striking a balance between the more aggressive pushes (like cardio, running, or following a super clean healthy eating plan) and caring for yourself mentally and emotionally (think therapy, sound baths, or meditation).

And from September 27 to October 13, communicator Mercury moves forward in your seventh house of partnership, leading up to its three-week retrograde, and you’ll do well to get clear on and share your needs with romantic and/or business partners. A clear, impactful dialogue now could help you preempt confusion down the road.

Gemini

Enjoying more pleasurable downtime with friends, loved ones, and someone special can come more naturally while the confident sun moves through your fifth house of romance and self-expression from September 22 to October 22. Don’t shy away from making your joy and relaxation a priority. Finding new ways to build self-care into your daily routine can be empowering and rejuvenating.

Then, you might do well to dive into researching an intriguing new health approach or making important medical appointments from September 27 to October 13 while your ruling planet, communicator Mercury, moves forward in your sixth house of wellness prior to beginning its retrograde there. Gathering all the information you can now help you navigate any bumps that might pop up down the road.

Cancer

While the confident sun moves through your fourth house of home life from September 22 to October 22, you’ll crave more quality time spent on domestic pleasures, like enjoying a beautiful meal, baking, gardening, perfecting the interior design of your space in a way that boosts a feeling of calm, fall cleaning, and getting ready for the holiday season. Enjoying time traditions with loved ones can also warm your heart and bring unparalleled emotional fulfillment.

And from September 27 to October 13, messenger Mercury moves forward in your fifth house of romance and self-expression, and you could be compelled to discuss creative endeavors and make lighthearted, joy-bringing plans with your significant other or friends. Heartfelt, flirtatious communication is emphasized now, so if you’ve been wanting to share something special, particularly in an artistic way, go for it.

Leo

You’ll get a burst of self-assuredness around all those to-dos on your calendar and social plans you’ve been wanting to make while your ruler, the confident sun, moves through your third house of communication from September 22 to October 22. Asserting yourself is generally easy, but now, you’ll feel even more centered in the way you’re approaching these everyday interactions. It can be a fruitful time to brainstorm alongside colleagues or discuss a big picture pitch with friends.

And from September 27 to October 13, communicator Mercury makes its way through your fourth house of home life before its retrograde there. Take advantage by having any crucial conversations with loved ones and getting organized in a way that makes it easy to set yourself up for improved work-life balance in the weeks ahead.

Virgo

You’ll be extra empowered to go after professional opportunities that reflect your values and dreams while the self-image-oriented sun moves through your second house of income from September 22 to October 22. Putting yourself out there in a diplomatic but assertive way during this period could lead to concrete financial rewards.

Then, you’ll be connecting and making plans with friends, loved ones, colleagues, and higher-ups left and right after September 27 while your ruling planet, messenger Mercury, moves through your third house of communication until its retrograde begins there on October 13. All this cerebral energy might actually be a bit overwhelming for you, so be sure to take time-outs to prioritize your self-care, which could look as simple as a five-minute stretching session or pre-bedtime meditation app routine.

Libra

You’ll be feeling especially comfortable in your skin and fired up when it comes to pursuing your long-term dreams while the confident sun moves through your sign from September 22 to October 22. This is your season, Libra, so you have every right to take the bull by the horns and shine whenever possible. Meet with that higher-up or pitch that seemingly longshot client. You’ve got this!

And after September 27, messenger Mercury will move through your second house of income until its retrograde there beginning on October 13. Make the most of this moment by getting clear on long-term financial goals and ensuring all ducks are in a row in terms of everyday investments and income. Then, feel free to share your boldest pitches with colleagues and higher-ups. A winning combo of hard work, dedication, and enthusiasm is sure to sell anything you have your heart set on.

Scorpio

It’s a sweet time to dream and feel productive while doing so as the confident sun moves through your twelfth house of spirituality from September 22 to October 22. What you meditate and muse on now could actually serve as a roadmap for fulfilling major goals down the road.

Then, you’ll get the green light to put what’s in your heart into words in a truly impactful way after September 27 while messenger Mercury makes its way through your sign before going retrograde there on October 13. You might do well to put this energy to use in a relationship, opening up about deep emotional wounds or fantasies with your partner, or meeting with higher-ups and verbalizing aspirations you’ve been keeping in your back pocket until now. Either way, the more open the lines of communication now, the smoother your personal sailing could be in the coming weeks.

Sagittarius

You’ll be feeling positive, sensitive, and interested in having an eye-opening experience on September 22 when the emotional moon in your sign forms a harmonizing trine to social Venus in your ninth house of adventure. Sharing your needs with a significant other or loved one could help you land on the perfect game plan.

And while you’re generally drawn to spiritual pursuits, you might be even more pumped to learn more about yourself through psychology, meditation, or metaphysical practices while communicator Mercury moves forward in your twelfth house of spirituality from September 27 to October 13 before going retrograde there. Diving in and gathering as much information and support as you can now help you better cope with old wounds that might pop up in the coming weeks.

Capricorn

Cultivating competence and self-assuredness on the job is your general M.O., but you’ll enjoy an extra burst of confidence around professional matters while the self-image-oriented sun moves through your tenth house of career from September 22 to October 22. Bringing a balanced, diplomatic, artistic viewpoint to the table can be a particularly smart way to appeal to higher-ups and end up earning their recognition, not to mention more responsibility and opportunity. Talk about a win.

And then, after September 27, messenger Mercury moves through your eleventh house of networking before going retrograde there on October 13. Collaborating with friends, neighbors, or colleagues on team efforts that are near and dear to your heart can feel especially stimulating intellectually and fulfilling emotionally. Making room for everyone’s strengths to shine sets up group success.

Aquarius

Shrugging off your usual routine in an effort to hone your skillset and broaden your horizons could feel even more appealing than usual from September 22 to October 22 while the confident sun moves through your ninth house of higher education and adventure. Consider planning a short trip or downloading an app that will support your efforts to soak up knowledge. You’ll be rejuvenated by prioritizing your mental and spiritual growth.

And between September 27 and October 13, communicator Mercury moves forward through your tenth house of career, offering you a free runway to pitch, propose, or brainstorm ideas that could help you advance your professional goals. Do your best to sign off on clear, long-term agreements during this period, which can preempt any misunderstandings in the coming weeks.

Pisces

You might do well to hold your tongue or, at the very least, consider a far more diplomatic approach to communication on September 24 when messenger Mercury in your eighth house of emotional bonds and joint resources opposes go-getter Mars in your second house of income. That’s because money issues, especially those in which love ones are involved, could pave the way for a tense conflict. But striking a softer, more patient tone can help you keep the peace.

And then while communicator Mercury moves forward through your ninth house of higher learning from September 27 to October 13, before going retrograde there, you’ll do well to research interesting ways to hone your professional skill set, as it could ultimately lead to advancing your career.