Horoscopes

Aries

On September 14, when the confident sun in your sixth house of daily routine forms a harmonizing trine to transformative Pluto in your tenth house of career, you could be inspired to dive deeper into a research project or game plan for advancing your professional path. Either way, you’ll feel empowered to find time in your day to take steps that could lead to real evolution, change, and fulfillment.

Around September 17, the new moon in your sixth house of wellness is a beautiful time to key into a self-care goal. Creating a step-by-step action plan can pave the way for concrete results. And on September 19, when the emotional moon in your seventh house of partnership opposes action-oriented Mars in your sign, patience and diplomacy can preempt conflict with a partner.

Taurus

f you’ve been craving sweet, joyful, spontaneous fun with loved ones and opportunities for self-expression, you’ll get a green light to put work on the back burner in pursuit of pleasure and creativity around September 17 when the new moon is in your fifth house of romance. Because it forms harmonizing trines to taskmaster Saturn and transformative Pluto in your ninth house of higher education and adventure, finding ways to shake up your routine and broaden your horizons could actually bring you a sense of accomplishment and personal growth.

On September 19, the emotional moon in your sixth house of wellness opposes action-oriented Mars in your twelfth house of spirituality, and you might be stressed out if you feel like you’ve been repressing deep-rooted desires for too long. It could be time to speak your truth.

Gemini

You could find yourself craving a deep, meaningful experience with loved ones on September 14 when the confident sun in your fourth house of home life forms a positive trine to powerful Pluto in your eighth house of emotional bonds. Doing some soul searching and opening up about what’s really on your mind and in your heart can help you connect with your nearest and dearest on a whole new level. It could feel transformative personally and for your bonds.

On September 17, communicator Mercury in your fifth house of romance and self-expression forms a square to expansive Jupiter in your eighth house of emotional bonds, boosting your optimism about the future of your relationship with a significant other or potential partner. Just be sure to take a look at the facts as much as you are your feelings.

Cancer

Your to-do list might feel extra long but also enlivening around September 17 when the new moon falls in your third house of communication. This can be an exciting time to make new connections, strike up interesting conversations, or brainstorm thrilling big picture proposals with colleagues. Lean into the frenetic, cerebral vibe of the moment, and you’ll thrive, setting the stage for intellectual gratification down the road.

And on September 19, the emotional moon falls in your fourth house of home life and opposes aggressive Mars in your tenth house of career. You might feel torn between your work and professional responsibilities, and this could set up feelings of aggravation or even anger. See if you can parlay these fiery feelings into your work or favorite fitness routine, and you’ll feel more centered STAT.

Leo

You might want to strike out on your own—and against the wishes of higher-ups or colleagues—on September 15, social Venus in your sign forms a tense square to game-changer Uranus in your tenth house of career. Just make sure you think about the consequences before diving in.

Around September 17, when the new moon is in your second house of income, it’s a brilliant, beautiful time to get clear on your long-term financial goals and come up with a step-by-step action plan that will support your professional path and help you bring home well-deserved rewards.

Virgo

Around September 17, when the new moon falls in your sign, you’ll enjoy your annual opportunity to get clear on personal intentions and get the ball rolling on making them real. Because your new moon forms harmonizing trines to taskmaster Saturn and powerful Pluto, both in your fifth house of romance and self-expression, finding your voice and owning your right to pleasure, fun, and joy will be integral to seeing results.

The same day, when communicator Mercury in your second house of income squares off against expansive Jupiter in your fifth house of self-expression, you might be inclined to think you can take on more work—be it professional or personal—than what’s truly realistic. Make sure to take a step back to assess before saying yes.

Libra

Taking a time-out from the daily grind to tune into your heart and pay attention to your dreams might feel like a must around September 17 when the new moon falls in your twelfth house of spirituality. Journaling or talking through what you find with a therapist or dear friend could prove enlightening and help you lay the groundwork for more emotional fulfillment down the road. This is a sweet time for planting seeds!

And on September 19, the intuitive moon in your sign opposes go-getter Mars in your seventh house of partnership, setting a moody tone that could make you more likely to snap at your significant other, dear friend, or a colleague. This could stem from feeling more interested in plowing ahead than working through a tough emotional issue, but taking a step back to care for your relationship could help you be even more productive in the

long-run.

Scorpio

You might feel like rebelling against your current situation on the job or in a close one-on-one relationship on September 15 when social Venus in your tenth house of career forms a tense square to game-changer Uranus in your seventh house of partnership. Just be sure you’ve thought it through before making a potentially gasp-worthy plunge.

And around September 17, it’s a fruitful time to initiate a team effort, thanks to the new moon falls in your eleventh house of networking. Working with others not only feels fulfilling but is supported by harmonizing trines to taskmaster Saturn and powerful Pluto in your third house of communication. So, send out those emails, set up those meetings and brainstorms, and plan Zoom meet-ups galore. Your hard work could lead to an exciting group win.

Sagittarius

On September 14, when the confident sun in your tenth house of career forms a positive trine to transformative Pluto in your second house of income, you’ll be fired up to make moves on the job (think calling a meeting with higher-ups or researching a new position)—not just for short-term aims but with your biggest picture goals in mind. Though you may be more enthusiastic and self-assured than usual right now, taking it one step at a time can keep you grounded and set for steady achievement.

And around September 17, the new moon falls in your tenth house of career, urging you to get clear on what you truly want to accomplish professionally in the long run. Don’t shy away from doing an honest gut check, which can serve to inform your actions moving forward.

Capricorn

You’ll be itching to break free of your usual routine and have an experience that different, unique, and supportive of your personal growth around September 17 when the new moon falls in your ninth house of higher education and adventure. Consider new ways to soak up knowledge, be that through an online class, meditation app, or road trip. Whatever feels right is sure to be the best, most fulfilling way forward.

And on the same day, communicator Mercury in your tenth house of career forms a square to expansive Jupiter in your sign, which could boost feelings of optimism—so much so that you could commit to taking on more responsibility than is realistic. Leading with a pragmatic view now preempts stress.

Aquarius

Connecting on a deeper level within your closest relationship can feel especially appealing and exciting on September 14 when the confident sun in your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy forms a harmonizing trine to powerful Pluto in your twelfth house of spirituality. Take time to think about what you really want out of this bond, then feel free to speak from the heart. This could bring you even closer.

Around September 17, when the new moon falls in your eighth house of emotional bonds, you’ll be getting clear on the reciprocity that exists and that you want out of your nearest and dearest relationships. If it feels like you’re giving more than you take or vice-versa, it might be time to rethink your approach and have a heart-to-heart that sets a healing, emotionally satisfying tone.

Pisces

