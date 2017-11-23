Going on 30

This week’s paper is our last regular issue of the year, but we’re already hard at work on a special treat for you next week. As our last issue before we take a little break in December, we put together a special reader-directed collection titled the Uniter 30.

Flash back to a few weeks ago: we were talking about this 30 thing and asking you to vote for your favourite people, places and things. Many of you voted. Some people launched small-scale social media campaigns to get themselves nominated, with hopes of winning, but I won’t say how successful these may have been … yet.

I heard from a few readers that the format of this voting process was a bit daunting. To make it fair, and to keep some determined individuals from stuffing the virtual ballot box, we required that voters enter something in each of the 30 fields.

Some readers said that was a lot of work. They were right – whoa. That’s a lot to ask. So we’re extra grateful for those who took the time to vote, and we’ll look at how to make this better for next year.

I’ll save the sneak peeks of your original and witty submissions for next week, but I wanted to use this space to say thank you. Thank you for reading, and thank you for voting. Thank you for caring about this city and the people who make it awesome, as well as the people who are challenging us to make it better. I can’t wait to share the highlights with you next week. Stay tuned, and, in the meantime, I hope you enjoy this jam-packed issue.

– Anastasia Chipelski