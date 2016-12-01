Favourite U of W Prof

1. Manish Pandey, department of economics

2. Honourable mentions: Roewan Crowe, Jim Silver, Rick Skene

For Manish Pandey, economics is a way of thinking about and approaching the world and a way to examine complex problems.

He’s taught economics at the University of Winnipeg (U of W) for the last 12 years and is the chair of the department.

“The study of economics provides a way of thinking about complex issues related to allocation of scarce resources across competing needs,” Pandey says. “My favourite part of teaching is when students start appreciating the economic way of thinking … (and they) can use what they have learnt and apply it to understanding and evaluating economic policies and discussions.”

Pandey’s research examines a wide range of topics through an economic lens, including manufacturing in India and China, agricultural production in Europe and high school completion levels in Northern communities, specifically in Nunavut.

The courses he teaches have had a wide range of applications for his students.

“Over the last 12 years of my teaching at U of W, a number of my students have gone to work in academia, banking, government and economic policy institutes. It is a great feeling to know that my teaching contributed to a student’s success,” Pandey says.

One of Pandey’s specialties is macroeconomics, and he teaches courses like intro, intermediate and advanced macroeconomics, as well as two other fourth-year courses in similar topics.

He provides clear expectations in each course and believes students appreciate this.

“I appreciate that I am approachable and will do my best to figure out solutions for any problems that they may be facing,” Pandey says. “When I meet students, I make it a point to discuss their plans after they graduate from U of W.”