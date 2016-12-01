Favourite Local theatrical production

1. Shrek the Musical

2. Heavenly Bodies (Gislina Patterson)

3. zahgidiwin/love (Frances Koncan)

Beginning as a storybook written in 1990 by famous New York cartoonist and author William Steig, this tale made its way from an animated movie all the way to Broadway as a production, Shrek The Musical.

In August 2016, Shrek the Musical came to Winnipeg’s Rainbow Stage.

“I was really excited when I heard that Rainbow Stage was doing Shrek,” Carson Nattrass, Shrek in Shrek the Musical, says. “I love doing shows that my (family) can come to see … particularly ones where I play such a significant role that’s both hilarious and moving.”

Nattrass says that before he saw the Broadway production of Shrek, he had his doubts on the Shrek franchise expanding into the musical realm. After seeing the show, he was on board.

“(It) is a fantastic show,” Nattrass says. “It took an edgy cartoon for its time and blasted it open to be one of the funniest musicals of its time and one of the most socially relevant musicals of its time.”

Nattrass found a few favourite scenes in the production.

“(The song) ‘I Think I Got You Beat’ ends with a hilarious fart and burp competition between Shrek and Fiona,” Nattrass says. “I got the most out of a song called ‘Who I’d Be,’ a trio between Fiona, Donkey and Shrek where they dream about their fairy tale endings, not aware that they are currently the heroes of their own beautiful tale.”

Nattrass expresses his gratitude in being selected as this year’s favourite theatrical production.

“When I heard about this, I was so flattered,” Nattrass says. “I love being a part of every show I do. I think Shrek had the most to say, and so I am thrilled to see that it reached its audience.”