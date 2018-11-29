What is the creative process behind the tweets that earned favourite local social media presence? According to the anonymous writer behind Nardcity Winnipeg, “basically trolling local news” and “regurgitating that in a kind of funny way.”

The writer says the account was created because “I just want to make fun of Narcity and that kind of new media, clickbait-style journalism and also make fun of Winnipeg at the same time, but I quickly ran out of ways to do that.”

They say they ran out of that kind of content within the first few months and turned to satirizing local politics.

“The election provided a kind of constant source of things to talk about,” they say. “Not only were our frontrunners depressing and uninspiring, but also all the side characters were constantly up to ridiculous hijinks, so there was a lot to talk about, and everybody constantly wanted to talk about Portage and Main.”

They consider their content “probably more critical (of Winnipeg) than loving.”

“I do like this city. There’s a lot that I like about it, but the things that I like about the city aren’t that interesting to talk about,” they say. “What I write about is almost exclusively about my frustrations with the city, which are numerous.”

When asked if they have any plans for the future of the account, Nardcity Winnipeg’s anonymous writer says “absolutely not.”

“I’d love to sell out, if anybody wants to pay me to be a brand ambassador for them or something like that. I have absolutely no ideals or sense of integrity. I would just like to make some money doing it.”