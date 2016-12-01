Favourite Local rec league or casual sport

1. Dodgeball Winnipeg

Dodgeball Winnipeg is just over a year old. Stacy Huen, founder and coordinator, says he had been playing in a different league when he decided to strike out on his own.

“The players went to a tournament in Barrie, Ont. and experienced the international rules and the different balls that they use,” Huen says.

After having a private event in Winnipeg using those rules, Huen found he preferred it.

“I asked the current league if they would use those rules. They said no, and so I started my own,” he says.

Huen says many people have fond memories of dodgeball in gym class, and the league taps into that while also being a more organized sport.

“I remember I spent about six months trying to find a league to play dodgeball in, and it didn’t even occur to me back then to start one of my own,” he says. “When I found out about it five years later, I was super gung-ho about it.”

Huen says dodgeball also owes its popularity to how accessible it is.

“You don’t have to be in shape to get into dodgeball, and it’s an easy way to get yourself into shape,” he says.

The game’s structure allows players to sit out on some rounds, so it’s less intimidating for newcomers, and there’s room to grow.

Beyond being a fun way to get moving, dodgeball is relatively affordable. Registration for solos is only $60 for a 10-week season. Teams can sign up for $495.

For those who want to try before committing, there are drop-in options for $5.

Registration is now open for the new year, and Huen says it isn’t hard to get started. All that’s required is payment and a pair of indoor shoes.