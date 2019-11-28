Favourite Local Politician

1. Uzoma Asagwara

2. Leah Gazan

​3. Wab Kinew





Uzoma Asagwara is the MLA for Union Station and the opposition critic for Health, Seniors and Active Living. While Asagwara says it’s “been a bit of a whirlwind” moving into the position, the outpouring of support from people in the community and across the globe has been very positive.

Asagwara says their campaign was built on community engagement, even during the nomination process.

“We made sure that we were informing as many people in the community as possible, of all backgrounds, what their rights are in terms of participating in the democratic process,” so that as many different voices and communities as possible would be heard.

Prior to the election, Asagwara had worked in the mental health field and was involved in 2SLGBTQIA+ advocacy. They are a registered psychiatric nurse and addictions specialist.

“My background is such that I’ve been politically engaged for most of my life anyways as somebody who is first-generation Canadian and queer and Black. I’ve always tried to be as politically engaged as possible and contributing to the community,” they say.

In 2014, Asagwara had a role with the Premier's Council on Education, Poverty and Citizenship. They say that position was invaluable for learning about informing and developing positive policy.

As a University of Winnipeg alum, Asagwara says “it has been an absolute joy” to see student- and community-led social justice initiatives making changes on campus, especially the historic UWSA slate currently in office and local work on truth and reconciliation.

“It’s a privilege, and it’s an honour to be able to be in a role of public service this way, and my hope is that we can continue to do really important outreach to ensure that as many voices and communities in Union Station are (as) well-represented as possible, so I encourage folks to reach out and get in contact with our team. We’re here to serve the community.”