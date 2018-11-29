Favourite Local Place to Eat

Clementine has been recognized on a national scale for their restaurant and food.

“When your restaurant is put alongside all of these other incredible big-city restaurants, run by people that you’ve been hearing of and looking up to for years, it’s a genuine moment of ‘woah, we got put on a list with them?!’ It’s pretty cool,” co-owner Raya Konrad says.

Konrad owns the restaurant with her sister Carolina and chef Chris Gama.

She adds being recognized on a local scale is just as exciting.

“Because at the end of the day, it’s our friends, families, peers and community who we really want to enjoy Clementine. It wouldn’t be nearly as much fun as it is without the amazing people who dine here regularly,” she says.

Konrad says one of the restaurant’s goals in opening was to create a relaxed, fun and unique place for people to enjoy.

“We wanted anyone to be able to walk in to Clementine and feel comfortable and welcome, so we’re pretty excited about snagging the top spot here, because it makes us feel like we’ve achieved that in some capacity,” she says.

Konrad says the dishes are not necessarily something you could easily make at home, so it’s a bit more exciting than your standard breakfast fare.

“We care a lot about the food we’re putting out and guests’ experiences. We make everything in-house and try to keep the menu interesting, using good quality product,” she says.

“Our staff is incredible and maintain high standards when it comes to food and service, so we have our staff to really thank for creating a place where people want to keep coming back to,” Konrad says.