Favourite Local Grassroots Group

The Bear Clan Patrol is back for a second-year win in the Uniter 30 as Winnipeg’s Favourite Local Grassroots Community Group.

Bear Clan Patrol started on the basis of providing protections for the Indigenous population but soon branched out as a peacekeeping organization for all of the inner city.

As of 2018, 375 volunteers have become a part of the patrol, with the shared mission of providing security to those in their community using non-threatening, non-violent and non-judgmental methods.

“The whole idea behind the program was to see a community healing itself from the inside out instead of imposing healing on a community, because that doesn’t really ever work,” executive director James Favel says.

In just a year, support for the group has grown astronomically. A grant of $200,000 from the provincial government was gifted to them in November in recognition of all they’ve done for the inner city and beyond.

“This year, so far, we’ve brought in 51 tons of baked goods and produce directly to our community members, $90,000 in temporary work placements, around 34,000 hours of service and two new community placements within Winnipeg,” Favel says with pride. “We’re growing rapidly, and we’re really happy to see that.”

As the patrols continue to walk the inner-city sidewalks each evening, Winnipeggers can be reassured that the folks in fluorescent wear have their back.

“It’s very heartwarming to see the way the community has come together,” Favel says.