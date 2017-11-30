Spencer Adamus is a relative newcomer to standup comedy, but he’s generated a great deal of good will in a very short period of time.

In addition to being voted favourite local comedian by Uniter readers, 2017 saw him win Rumor’s Comedy Club’s annual contest “Winnipeg’s Funniest Person with a Day Job,” as well as host a weekly Wednesday comedy open-mic at Wee Johnny’s.

“I actually got into comedy through high school improv,” Adamus says. “When I got to university, a few of my improv friends told me I should try my hand at standup comedy. I did my first standup set at the King’s Head Pub three years ago.”

“I did expect to eventually win the (Rumor’s contest),” Adamus says of his recent success, “but I didn’t think it would be this early in my career.”

Adamus has plans to eventually branch out into sketch comedy, but for the time being, he’s focusing on standup and improv, as well as screen acting. (Film fans will recognize him from Solmund MacPherson’s Crime of Passion and Chris Freeland’s Tough Crowd, which Adamus also co-wrote.)

“I love acting in films,” Adamus says. “I’ve done both comedic and serious roles, but I prefer playing the comic relief.”

Adamus’ skills as an actor and writer serve him well in his standup act, which focuses more on long-form autobiographical storytelling than rapid fire one-liners.

“I try to relate to my audience through real things that have happened to me,” he says. “Some of the subjects I address in my comedy are ‘What’s it like to be a short guy?’ and ‘Being uncomfortable at the gym.’ A lot of my material comes from awkward interactions I have with people.”

Adamus has no intention of slowing down and hopes to participate the 2018 Winnipeg Comedy Festival.