Favourite local chef

Max Frank operates a hot dog food truck with some friends at Rainbow Trout Music Festival during the summer. However, the Winnipeg climate makes it difficult to sustain a food truck year-round.

Frank explains that the food truck culture seen in the summertime is prevalent year-round through food counter restaurants, such as Have a Nice Day, where he works.

“The food truck scene across the world has really shown people that you can get some really amazing food off a truck or a food counter,” Frank says.

Frank began working in the restaurant industry as a teenager and took a year of culinary school before becoming the chef at Have a Nice Day.

Hot dogs are a pillar of the restaurant’s menu. Their meat dogs are organic and locally made.

“I’ve done catering for years, and we cater a lot of weddings,” Frank says. “Often, as a late-night snack, we’ll offer a hotdog bar.” He explains that hot dogs pair well with the late night party vibe of weddings and festivals, and that The Good Will Social Club has a similar environment.

He says students are the restaurant’s primary clientele, which meant that price was a consideration for the restaurant.

“Especially with our newer menu, we realized that we had to have some items that were ... $6 and under,” Frank says.

He emphasizes his love of falafels, as well as fried chicken. The menu integrates the interests of both Frank and the owners, alongside the cravings of the clientele.

“It was sort of a combination of things I was passionate about. I’ve always been interested in different street foods,” Frank says.

Frank explains that, regardless of the style of food served, he puts lots of effort into quality and the preparation.

“Food has changed so much,” he says. “It doesn’t have to be fancy … you can eat great food anywhere.”

Have a Nice Day is housed in The Good Will Social Club at 625 Portage Ave.