There’s a lot to love about Winnipeg Love Hate.

Winnipeg’s favourite local blog has captured moments in Winnipeg for several years. But now, photographer Bryan Scott is expanding his project to cover the rest of Manitoba.

“There’s so much of Manitoba that I’ve never explored and always wanted to,” Scott says. “I just finally decided to take the opportunity. There’s so much to see.”

In order to get these photos, Scott makes long one-day trips to certain cities. He’s out the door at 6 a.m. and back home by 6 p.m. According to him, as long as there’s light in the sky, he’s still driving. He’s travelled to places like Flin Flon, Thompson and Holmfield, exploring towns and buildings around northern and southern Manitoba.

“It’s definitely opened my eyes to the rest of Manitoba,” Scott says. “What I now consider a misperception is that Manitoba is completely flat. I think Winnipeg is just in the flattest part … Southern Manitoba is hilly and beautiful, and I think a lot of people have never taken the time to see it.

“After 40 years of living in the province, It’s about time I did it.”

How has Scott’s photography style changed over the years?

“These days, I’m focusing on the relationships of objects in a frame, rather than just a single object. So for instance, in the past, I might have photographed a single building in the middle of the frame,” Scott says.

“But these days, whenever possible, I’m more likely to try to establish a relationship between that building and its environment. Things that I might have tried to crop out in the past now become an integral part of the composition – power lines, cars, trees, etc. – in an effort to tell larger stories about subjects that are portrayed.”

You can find his blog, Winnipeg Love Hate, at winnipeglovehate.com.