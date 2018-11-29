Favourite Local Athlete

In his three seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Andrew Harris has made himself indispensable. Some say Harris IS the Blue Bombers.

He is one of the most statistically impressive running backs in the history of the CFL, and he was born and raised right here in Winnipeg.

As a child, Harris watched the Bombers at Canad Inns Stadium. He began his journey in football with the Eastman Raiders in elementary school when he and his mom moved to Steinbach.

Despite a tumultuous youth, he poured his energies into sports and was recruited to the Canadian Junior Football League while attending Oak Park High School at 17. Harris made the choice to set off to Vancouver Island to follow his dreams.

Fourteen years later, he holds the all-time CFL record for rushing yards. Though he’s earned heaps of accolades and awards, the team player remains humble.

Earlier this month, a short documentary about Harris’ life and career was released by Sway and TSN. Titled I Shouldn’t Be Here, it can be viewed in full on the Bombers website.

Super-fan Nicole Czajka credits Harris’ success to his relentless determination. “He’s the type of athlete that doesn’t give up. He goes out there, and he leaves it all on the field.”

“Traditionally with athletes that play football, as they age, their skills and abilities tend to decrease. But he’s getting better and better with age,” Czajka remarks.

Early in his tenure with the BC Lions, he was named Most Valuable Canadian in the CFL when the team last won the Grey Cup in 2011. Coincidentally, he was playing against his hometown team.

It was in 2016 that Harris was offered the opportunity to join the Bombers roster. During 2018’s CFL Week in March, he told bluebombers.com that his goal was to bring the Grey Cup to Winnipeg with his brothers in blue. This season, he brought them closer than they’ve been since he took it from them seven seasons ago.