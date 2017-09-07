Culture Fashion

Fashion Streeter

Taryn

Daniel Crump Photo editor

September 7, 2017 Comments

I’m not really good at fashion. I find a piece that I like and try to match the colours.

– Taryn (Photo: Daniel Crump)

Published in Volume 72, Number 1 of The Uniter (September 7, 2017)

We love comments and appreciate the time that our readers take to share ideas and give feedback. The Uniter reserves the right to remove any comments from the site. Please leave comments that are repectful and useful.

You Might Also Want To Read

All content ©2008–2017 The Uniter
The Official Student Newspaper of the University of Winnipeg