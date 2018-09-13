Dr. Annette Trimbee’s State of the University Address

On Monday, Sept. 10, Dr. Annette Trimbee offered the annual State of the University Address. Trimbee offered updates on enrolment (stable) and student retention (low in comparison to other institutions). She also discussed various student successes and new ventures taken on by the University of Winnipeg (U of W).

In January, the U of W announced a partnership with the Manitoba Métis Federation to fund more research and to establish a Métis-Scholar-In-Residence position. The U of W aims to Indigenize more campus space.

The crowd attending Dr. Trimbee's address

"We are pleased with the Indigenization progress we have made, but we know we have a lot more work to do," Trimbee said.

On the financial side, the U of W wants to offer more support to students, in part by "revamping the Opportunity Fund,” she said. This will be supported in part by fundraising efforts. Trimbee highlighted the new biomass boiler on campus and reiterated that the U of W would like to meet its sustainability goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2035.

A video of the address can be found at uwinnipeg.ca/president/state-of-the-university-address.html.