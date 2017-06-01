Discover summer

When it comes to summer festivals, we have an abundance of choice here in Manitoba. There are festivals for fishing, for homesteading, for chamber music, for film, for beer, for cheese, for ribs, and the list could go on. Music festivals range in scale from small, home-grown affairs to larger events with international headliners.

In this issue, our goal is to introduce you to at least one new festival that you haven’t heard of before. And in making this issue, we were definitely introduced to a few that were new to us, too.

While it would be awesome to preview them all, well, that would make for a very, very long issue of The Uniter. We tried to highlight a few that we haven’t featured before, and also those that our contributors were interested in learning more about.

There’s a mix of events happening in Winnipeg and around Manitoba, through other towns, cities and rural areas. Some have cost associated with them, but there’s a great deal of free fun to be had as well. And at each festival, there’s often so much more to discover than the initial title may suggest.

Our pull-out listings section on pages 12-13 was made to be a handy reference for those times when you might wonder what’s going on - perhaps someone new to the area is looking for recommendations, or you’re looking to expand your horizons a bit.

Beyond our festival listings, be sure to check out uniter.ca/listings for more small local events happening around Winnipeg and Manitoba throughout the summer. Hopefully through this issue and through uniter.ca, we can help you discover something new this summer.