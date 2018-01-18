Comments and comics and boards, oh my!

We’re a little over halfway through the production year, but we’re not slowing down any. Quite the opposite, actually: there are three areas in particular that The Uniter is hoping to develop a lot more over the next few months.

First, we’re hiring a comments editor. This editor will work with volunteer contributors and offer mentorship to new and experienced writers. The comments section is a space for critical thought and dialogue, so if you’re interested in amplifying important conversations happening across our communities, check out the full details at uniter.ca/jobs.

Second, we’re looking for more comics contributors! Our diversions page usually lives right near the back of the paper and is often in full colour. Sure we could fill it up with sudokus and crosswords (and we’ll keep those too!), but we’d also love to see more local illustrators sharing their wit and wisdom in graphics form. If you’re curious about contributing comics, email creative@uniter.ca.

And lastly, if you peek down at the bottom of this page, you’ll find a mention of the Mouseland Press, which publishes The Uniter. The Mouseland Press is a non-profit run by a board of directors, and we’re looking for more folks to join the board. Board members can be students or community members, who bring in a wide range of life experience and formal expertise to help guide us in bringing The Uniter’s vision to life. If you’d like to learn more about joining the board, email board@uniter.ca.

Of course, if you’ve got a story to tell or would like to develop your writing skills, pop in to a volunteer orientation - now being held at a new time, every Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. in ORM14 at the University of Winnipeg.

– Anastasia Chipelski