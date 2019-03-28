City briefs

Honouring our Sisters: A Panel Discussion

There will be a panel discussion on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-spirit (MMIWG2) on March 30 from 10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. in Eckhardt Grammatté Hall. The event aims to bring awareness and continue dialogue around the topic. Due to the triggering content discussed, the option to smudge will be available for attendees. Elders will also be present to speak with people in need of healing or guidance. A list of UWinnipeg support services will also be available.

Play for Peace

Across the Board Game Café, with the support of Shawarma Khan and other partners invite members from Winnipeg’s Muslim Community and Winnipeg’s wider community to come together to Play for Peace on April 1 from 5 to 10 p.m. The spirit of the evening will be to interact, socialize, have fun and learn from each other while sharing some laughs and building friendships. The event will also help raise money for the Manitoba Interfaith Immigration Council.

Native North American Writing on Greco-Roman Antiquity

New Directions In Classics presents a lecture titled “Calling The Muses To Oklahoma: Native North American Writing On Greco-Roman Antiquity” by professor Craig Williams from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Through poems and letters written in Greek and Latin by Indigenous authors from the 1600s to today, Professor Craig Williams’ ground-breaking research enriches studies of Indigenous writing and Classics. The lecture is on March 29 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in

Eckhardt-Gramatté Hall.

Winnipeg Centre NDP nomination meeting

The nomination meeting to decide the next candidate for the Winnipeg Centre NDP is around the corner on Sunday, March 31 at Knox United Church (400 Edmonton St.). Registration will begin at 1:15 p.m., followed by a call to order at 2 p.m. Voting will take place at 3 p.m. If people are eligible to vote, the nomination notice should arrive by mail soon.

Doug Goltz appointed dean of science

Dr. James Currie, provost and vice-president, academic is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Doug Goltz as dean of science for a five-year term starting July 1, 2019. A faculty member of UWinnipeg’s chemistry department since 1997, Goltz became acting dean of science in 2017 and is also the current acting dean of the Gupta faculty of kinesiology and applied health.

Issues in federal corrections

All are invited to hear a lecture titled “Issues in federal orrections: A Prison Ombudsman’s Perspective” by Dr. Ivan Zinger, correctional investigator of Canada. As of Jan. 1, 2017, Dr. Zinger was appointed as correctional investigator of Canada pursuant to section 161 of the Corrections and Conditional Release Act. He is an adjunct professor with the law department at Carleton University. The lecture is on April 5 at 2 p.m. in Room 2M70.